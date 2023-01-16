The National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) has said that it is set to procure a new system ahead of the mass registration of Ugandans which kicks off next financial year.

NIRA is slated to roll out mass registration of the new national IDs that call for extra features that are not on the old IDs, which will be phased out.

According to the manager registration and operation at NIRA, Edwin Tukamuhebwa, all people whose IDs are expiring are also required to get new IDs ahead of the expiry time.

He says they are procuring a new system that is expected in the country by June before the exercise of mass registration kicks off in July, adding that the systems will have new features like an online application component, among others

He says that the services will be free of charge and a fee will be charged to only those whose IDs got lost as well as those who want to change names and dates of birth.

He was speaking at the ongoing training of Uganda Parliamentary Press Association by the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on social protection in Kampala.