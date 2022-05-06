By Benjamin Jumbe

The state minister for Internal affairs Gen David Muhoozi has been put to task to explain what will happen when citizens national IDs expire in 2 years’ time.

This comes as the expiry date of some national IDs which is 2nd December 2024 nears.

Raising the matter on the floor of parliament, Wakiso woman Mp Betty Ethel Naluyima raised concern over the 50,000 shillings for renewal which she said many Ugandans may not be able to afford, further calling for a comprehensive program on the renewal process.

Gen Muhoozi in response confirmed that indeed the National Identification Registration Authority is working on a program for the mass renewal promising to present a comprehensive report next week.

The house has given him Thursday next week to present the report.