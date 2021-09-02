By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda has today launched the data protection office with a call to the public to ensure they give their data to only registered organizations to safeguard their privacy.

The new office’s mandate is to oversee the implementation and enforce compliance with the Data Protection and Privacy Act 2019.

Speaking at the event in Kampala, the director of the Office, the National Personal Data Protection Stella Alibateese says the office comes to ensure companies or organizations collecting citizen’s private data do so in compliance with the law.

To this end, she says with support from the United Nations Capital Development Fund they have developed a data Protection Portal to ease registration of those collecting data.