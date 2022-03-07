By Ruth Anderah

Agasirwe has been released on a court bond of Shs30million and each of his sureties ordered to execute a non cash bond of Shs50million and to ensure his return in Court whenever needed.

Agasirwe also ordered to report to registrar General Court Martial trice a month and to deposit his travel documents before court.

He is also barred to travel out Kampala and Wakiso district without court’s permission. Agasirwe is battling charges of failure to protect war materials, aiding and abetting kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms. Agasirwe who has spent more than four years in prison was arrested on October 24th 2017 and charged in 2018 for the offense of unlawful possession of ammunition and again in the the same year, he was put on another file together with his former boss General Edward Kale Kayihura the former Inspector General of Police and ten others. All his co-accused who include Col Ndahura Atwooki, Herbert Muhangi, Patrick Muramira amd Jonas Ayebaza, Joel Aguma, James Magada, Benon Atwebembeire, Abel Tumukunde, Faisal Katende Amon Kwarisiima who are all Police officers together with a Rwandan National Rene Rutagungura and a Congolese Pacifique Mugenga Bahati alias Ilunga Monga were released on bail.

