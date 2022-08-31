By Stephen Otage

The Nation Media Group, Deloitte, and ACCA Uganda have opened this year’s call for nominees to participate in the sixth edition of the annual Chief Financial Officer’s Awards to be held on 27th October.

According to a press release from Deloitte, the annual awards aim at recognizing the role that chief Finance Officers and the finance functions play within organizations, highlighting the good business and finance practices while raising the profile of this strategic role.

This year’s awards theme is focusing on environmental sustainability and governance reporting, societal impact and environmental transformation. According to the release, the annual awards are part of the bigger CFO agenda to provide a platform to share best practice, drive awareness, inspire action and develop a community of finance leaders committed to creating more sustainable outcomes for their organizations.

Rita Balaka the Chairperson Member Network Panel ACCA Uganda, while the awards focused on risk last year, this year they are looking at environmental sustainability and governance sector because that is where the world is moving and although government has started moving in the same direction, they looking at the role that CFOs play to address the social agenda and also ensure that more women are sitting in their boards.

Meanwhile, Joshua Watwaluma, the Brand Manager NMG Uganda, says the awards are in line with NMG’s new Culture of not just providing stories but stories that impact readers beyond the story.