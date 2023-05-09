By Stephen Otage

Nation Media Group-Uganda, Centenary Bank, and Pepsi Cola, will today launch a Television Show to provide insights to entrepreneurs, innovators, and employees with insights that can progress them to the next stage of development.

Announcing the launch yesterday, Pepe Minambo, the host of the “Be Inspired with Pepe Minambo Show” premiering today after the 9pm news on NTV said that it will be providing thought leadership to unemployed youth, entry-level, mid-level, and almost retiring corporate managers on how they can fully unlock their potential even when they think they have reached the climax of their career journey.

He explained that this is a Pan-African show that targets an audience aged between 18 and 45 years beyond Uganda’s borders to include audiences in countries like Malawi and Ghana that can resonate with the stories from Uganda.

Meanwhile, Fabian Kasi the managing director Centenary Bank said they are sponsoring the programme because it resonates with the core values and foundation that led to the birth of the bank 40 years ago- of alleviating poverty among Ugandans by providing education to increase literacy levels in the country, improve environmental governance and the financial wellbeing of Ugandans.

Today, the show will be aired at 10:00 pm after the 9 pm news and it will be running at the same time for the next ten weeks.