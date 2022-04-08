By Moses Ndhaye

The Forum for African Women Educationists (FAWE) has partnered with the Nation media group to solicit over Shs4 billion to support the education of over 2000 girls.

The FAWE executive director Suzan Opok Tumusiime says the money will support part of the girls who were impregnated and abandoned during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She says they have organized several activities including a charity run, to collect funds that will help such vulnerable girls to return to school, the run is being supported by the Nation media group among others.

While addressing journalists to announce the series of activities lined up to commemorate the Forum for African Women Educationists Silver Jubilee Celebrations, Lorraine Tukahirwa the NMG Brand Manager said they have offered their media platforms to increase awareness about the dangers of girls dropping out school following reports that majority of those who got pregnant during the two lockdowns, have lost interest in returning to school.

“Personally during the lockdown, I got a 15 year old maid I did not know was she seven months pregnant. We are going to use the Daily Monitor, NTV, KFM, Enyannda, Dembe FM to increase awareness about the dangers of early pregnancies and girls dropping out of school,” she said.

Announcing the FAWE Uganda “Give Her A Chance Charity Run” scheduled for Saturday 9th April at Kitante Primary School, which NMG is co-sponsoring, Tumusiime added that the the purpose of the charity run, is to change people’s attitude towards the girl-child education and also remind the public that education is a right.

Figures show that 30% of the school-going children will never go back to school due to the effects of COVID-19.