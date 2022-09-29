By Barbra Anyait

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG) has pledged to use its media platforms to rally the country to ensure that there is free and sustainable access to oxygen in health facilities.

The Branding Manager Monitor Publications Limited, Joshua Esau says NGM-U will provide all its platforms which include; Daily Monitor, Dembe FM, KFM, NTV Uganda, Enyandda, and the Nation Courier Uganda to campaign for free medical oxygen at health facilities.

The pledge comes at a time together with partners including Babies and Mothers Alive and FREO2 foundation will today be launching a two-day conference at Igongo cultural and country hotel in Mbarara city under the theme, “Breath of Life: Sustainably scaling oxygen access in Uganda”

Dr. Eleanor Nakintu, the program Director Babies and Mothers Alive says the conference will bring oxygen partners, funders, clinicians, academic,s and innovators to address the need for increased access to reliable oxygen at the under-resourced periphery of Uganda’s health services.

On her part, Sheillah Bagayana, the country director FREO2 said they will showcase a new oxygen system that provides continuous flow of oxygen even in cases of power blackouts