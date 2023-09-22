By Monitor Reporter

Detectives at Lubowa Police Station along Entebbe Road have detained Nation Media Group (NMG)- Uganda journalist who was following up on a story about the International Specialised Hospital, Lubowa project.

Mr Tonny Abet, a health reporter at Daily Monitor, a subsidiary of NMG-U was arrested Thursday afternoon during a site visit to the multibillion hospital whose construction has been a subject of public debate since 2019 when the project was handed over to Italian investor, Enrica Pinetti’s firm, Finasi/Roko Construction Ltd.

Speaking to this publication from the police cell where he spent a night, Mr Abet said he was cleared by the security personnel manning the construction site and referred to the project manager for further clearance when he visited the site.

"After identifying myself to the project manager, he called the security team and ordered for my arrest," Mr Abet said on phone. Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest but said he was yet to establish the charges against the journalist.