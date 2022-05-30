Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has described late James Babalanda’s enthusiasm and dedication as the kind of skills it is seeking to nurture among its staff in the company’s cultural transformation agenda.

NMG-U Managing Director Tony Glencross, in a message read by Ms Alice Nankya, the Human Resource lead, at Babalanda’s vigil at Seeta, Mukono, on Thursday night said the late was an example to the rest of the staff..