Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has described late James Babalanda’s enthusiasm and dedication as the kind of skills it is seeking to nurture among its staff in the company’s cultural transformation agenda.
NMG-U Managing Director Tony Glencross, in a message read by Ms Alice Nankya, the Human Resource lead, at Babalanda’s vigil at Seeta, Mukono, on Thursday night said the late was an example to the rest of the staff..
“James was the kind of person we were building for the future, we shall miss him. Personally, I never worked with him but interacted with him on occasions of the Rising Woman and Top 100 events. He was an enthusiastic worker, always going an extra mile,” Mr Glencross’ speech read in part.
