Nation Media Group (NMG) has partnered with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) with other organizations to raise Shs1 billion for the renovation of public schools in the country.

Launching the NSSF Seven Hills Run at the Fund’s office in Kampala, the acting Managing Director, Patrick Ayota, said the run is in line with its community interventions agenda that focuses on health, education, youth, and underprivileged groups, as provided for in the Fund’s Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

He said that their interventions have contributed to solving some of the challenges the communities face, and have inspired other corporate institutions to contribute, either in partnership with the Fund or on their own.

Ayota added that the run is their next major intervention in the education sector to raise funds to improve learning conditions in public primary schools, adding that they hope to raise Shshs1 billion to support their interventions in at least 10 public primary schools across the country.

“Over the years, the Fund has endeavoured to be a responsible corporate citizen, by supporting underprivileged communities. We do this by focusing our interventions on 4 themes – Health, Education, Youth, and the Underprivileged groups, as provided for in our Corporate Social Responsibility Policy,” Ayota said on Monday.