The Nation Media Group and partners have this morning announced the resumption and launch of the 2022 Top 100-Mid-sized company survey focusing on the business models companies adopted to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Joshua Watwaluma, the Brand Manager NMG Uganda, this year’s survey is focusing on ways to propel Small and Medium Enterprises forward by identifying business models that enabled companies to withstand the Covid-19 shocks.

He says such models will then be presented to policy makers as evidence of sustainable business practices that can shield the economy from similar shocks in future.

The 2022 survey kicks off today and runs until the end of November.

The Top 100 Medium Sized companies will be unveiled in early December and the whole exercise with be crowned with a Gala Dinner to recognize the companies.

Now in its 14th year, the annual Top 100-mid-sized company survey is a voluntary participation initiative by the Nation Media Group and its traditional partner KPMG, an audit firm, to look out for the fastest growing medium-sized companies in the country.

To participate, the company should have an annual turnover of between Shs.360m and Shs 25bn, with the exception of banks, insurance companies, or accounting financial consulting firms and listed companies.

The Insurance Company of East Africa (ICEA), DFCU Bank and Uganda Investment Authority have been among the major sponsors of the activity which lately attracted the United Nations Development Program because the survey tends to focus on areas which are key drivers of the economy.