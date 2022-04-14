By Moses Ndhaye

The Nation media group has partnered with the National Public relations of Uganda to host a high-level Symposium for the public relations officers.

According to the president of the National Public relations association of Uganda Steven Mwanga, the symposium will among others discuss oppressing issues affecting the Public relations sector.

He says the symposium will attract over 500 practicing public relations officers from both private and government agencies.

While addressing the media at the NMG head offices at Namuwongo, he says, this is one of the steps which the association will use to streamline the operations of public relations officers in the country.

However, the head of marketing at the nation media group Elizabeth Namaganda, says this is a great milestone for the sector and NMG will proudly promote the association using its various media platforms in place, other companies which are sponsoring the event which is taking place on 29th April Kampala include Civil Aviation Authority, Stanbic Bank Uganda breweries among others.