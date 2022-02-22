By Juliet Nalwooga

Nation Media Group-Uganda is championing a road safety campaign with a call on members of the public to take charge of their safety and that of other road users.

The campaign dubbed “Joe Walker” is the brainchild of Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio NMG-Uganda that will see him take on a 320km walk from Kampala to Bushenyi to raise awareness on road safety.

Speaking at the official launch of the initiative Lorraine Tukahirwa the Brand

Manager NMG- Uganda urged members of the public to be more cautious while on the road and save families the avoidable trauma of losing a loved one.

Meanwhile Beyanga has told journalists that his he was inspired to take on this challenge by the fact that on average 10 people die daily as result of road crashes.

He adds that he chose to have the walk start on the day he celebrates his 45thbirthday, appealing to all motorists to observe traffic laws and save innocent lives especially pedestrians.

The Joe Walker campaign that kicks off on Monday February 28th is jointly supported by among other; Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Plascon Global Paint company and Tugende a mobility social enterprise among others.

Road accidents

According to the Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety road accidents claimed 131 lives in the period between January 24th, and February 6th 2022.

Of the 131 fatalities, 65 people died in road accidents from 24th to 30th January 2022.

During the period between January 31st, to February 6th, 2022, more 66 deaths were registered out of the 372 road accidents recorded. Of the 312 people who sustained injuries during the same period, 185 were major, while 127 were minor.

Ms. Faridah Nampiima the traffic directorate spokesperson has noted that, “in many cases pedestrian accidents are caused by reckless drivers.” According to the annual police report 2020, most road crashes in Uganda involved pedestrians and they constituted the highest number of fatalities at 34%.