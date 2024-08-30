By Priscilla Maloba

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has donated an assortment of items to victims of the Kiteezi landfill collapse.

Yesterday, a team from NMG-U visited the area and donated milk, millet flour, toys and ropes for the children to play with, among other items. The visit followed an assessment that the company made last week to ascertain the needs of the victims.

“Now today (yesterday), we are here to support the people in Kiteezi, the people who were internally displaced after the collapse of the landfill and now this comes in the wake of our MD visiting this place last week and doing a needs assessment,” Mr Joshua Jaafa Watwaluma, the brand manager of Monitor Publications Limited, a subsidiary of NMG-U, said in an interview yesterday. Read more