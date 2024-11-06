Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has once again partnered with road safety advocate Joseph Beyanga, commonly known as Joe Walker, to raise awareness about road safety.

According to the 2023 Police Annual Crime Report, road crashes claimed 4,806 lives in Uganda, an average of more than 13 people per day. These incidents are largely attributed to reckless driving and careless riding.

The Joe Walker Remembrance Road Safety Relay Walk, an annual event commemorating lives lost to road crashes globally, is scheduled to take place in Kampala on November 17, 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing on November 6, 2024, Mr Beyanga stated that the event aligns with the United Nations’ goal of reducing global road traffic deaths by 50% by 2030.

“What are the people who are given the mandate to protect us doing? It’s not that people don’t know what to do to ensure road safety, it’s the implementation that is failing,” Mr Beyanga said.

Beyanga added that the 60-kilometer Remembrance Relay Walk will begin at 6:00 AM from the Independence Monument in Kampala. He noted that the walk will be conducted in a relay format with six participants, each covering at least 10 kilometers before passing the relay baton to the next person.

He emphasized that each team will include both male and female participants to symbolize unity and collaboration.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jaafa Watwaluma, the NMG-U Brand Manager, stated that the company is committed to utilizing its various platforms to raise awareness about road safety in the country.