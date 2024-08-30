Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has teamed up with six other brands to sponsor ABBA Re-Bjorn, a renowned ABBA tribute band, for a two-day performance in Kampala. The concert is scheduled for September 6 and 7, 2024.

The live shows will take place at “Somewhere Else bar” in Naguru, with a limited capacity of 400 tickets per day, priced at Shs150,000 each.

Speaking to journalists, Joshua Watwaluma, the Nation Media Group Brand Manager, explained that the partnership aims to create a tangible connection with the audience.

“This is the Music we have been playing on KFM Easy Sunday and the viewers of NTV Catalogue, this is the music we have been playing,“he said.

“Now, here we have an opportunity that these guys are coming to Kampala, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance and when we saw that we said Nation Media Group Uganda has to be part of it,“ he added.

Other partners involved in the event include Uganda Breweries Ltd, I&M Bank, Travel Care Uganda, Kabira Country Club, Muwafu Holdings, and Equator Catering Ltd.

Annette Nakiyaga, head of marketing at I&M Bank, emphasized the bank’s desire to provide more than just financial services.

“As I&M Bank we go beyond just transactions in the banking hall, we want to add value to our customers in their day-to-day lives, and at the end of the day they always want to relax,“ she said.

Brian Balaba, Reserve Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited (Gordon’s Gin), expressed enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We are just excited to announce our partnership with ABBA re-Bjorn concert to elevate the concert experience for all attendees.”

According to the event organizers, Somewhere Else, tickets will be limited to 400 per night and can only be purchased through Quicket.

ABBA Re-Bjorn is a highly talented and professional group of singers and musicians who deliver an authentic tribute to one of the most beloved bands of all time.