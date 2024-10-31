Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has committed to planting over 5000 trees in different schools around the country under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme to contribute towards mitigating the effects of climate change.

The exercise is being conducted in partnership with Roofings Ltd, which has provided the initial 450 fruit tree seedlings.

While delivering the trees at Mabombwe Church of Uganda Primary School in Wakiso district on Thursday morning, Mr Apolo Edson Arinaitwe the production manager of Print at NMG-U, said the project dubbed “Fight climate change through planting trees’’ is in line with the objectives of the NMG Foundation established in 2023 to accelerate the company’s contribution and upscale initiatives towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Arinaitwe added that the company has plans to plant over 5000 trees in schools, both government and private around the country.

“We are going to move to different schools to get a number of people that can help us spread this gospel and ensure that they look after the trees,” Arinaitwe said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Headteacher of Mabombwe Primary School, Nevis Wanyana asked NMG to use its various media platforms to call on government and well-wishers to urgently support the school which is currently in a sorry state.

“The buildings are too old. We need at least new construction, especially the administration block because someday can come and not see where the office is,” Wanyama said.