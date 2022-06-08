By Tom Brian Angurini

Nation Media Group-Uganda together with KTA advocates have partnered to host the first-ever East African Business Forum to be held today in Kampala.

Addressing the press, Justus Kaharuhanga senior partner with KTA advocates says the event will foster business growth since most of the bottlenecks to successful transactions will be addressed.

He says business people are also expected to benefit from the expertise of members of the Uganda Law Society as well as the East African Law Society who will help break down the available commercial laws and they can be used to protect their businesses.

The first deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga is expected as Chief Guest, while the keynote speaker is the chairman of Kenya Central Bank Muhammad Nyoaga.