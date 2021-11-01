By our reporter

Nation media Group- NMG Uganda will tomorrow launch a new and refreshed website for its flagship title, the Daily Monitor newspaper as the first of the many steps in the company’s digital transformation journey.

The website which will go live at midnight tonight will incorporate content types from across the group’s media platforms, feature aspects of the online newspaper as well as podcasts and radio livestream among others.

Speaking ahead of the website launch, Tony Glencross, the NMG-UG managing director described the group’s initiative as a process of digital enhancement with the aim of gaining customer insights.

In Uganda, NMG owns Daily monitors, NTV, Spark tv, kdm, dembe fm, the east African and nation courier.

The Daily monitor website attracts at least 5 million users every month.

The new website will feature a mobile friendly website design with dynamic collections that are easy to navigate.