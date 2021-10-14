By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Medical Stores (NMS) has announced that all its workers and visitors who are not fully vaccinated will not access their offices including cars.

In a press statement, the NMS spokesperson, Sheila Nduhukire says the directive takes immediate effect for their staff and for visitors it will come into effect next week starting on Monday, October 18th.

She however says proof of a negative PCR test result taken not more than 72 hours will be the only other option for the staff and visitors.

According to Nduhukire, the move is in line with the Government of Uganda directive to ensure vaccination of all eligible Ugandans as a condition for full reopening of the economy.

She adds that as a government agency mandated to buy, store and distribute medicines (including Covid-19 Vaccines), they are leading by example.

To date, the Government of Uganda has received over 5.6 million covid-19 doses, of which over 2.3 million doses have been utilized countrywide.