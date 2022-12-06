The government has been warned of the dire economic consequences the newly announced Covid-19 guidelines will have on the already fragile economy.

Last week, President Museveni announced strict guidelines which among others require one to take a booster shot and present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to access public meetings and public transport.

Speaking to KFM, Dr. Fred Muhumuza, a development consultant labeled the new guidelines as mini lockdowns which are not based on research.

According to Dr. Muhumuza, there is currently no risk warranting such strict measures, tasking the government to rethink its decision because it will have a devastating impact on the already strained Ugandans especially event organisers.