Preliminary findings from the ongoing rapid assessment survey have revealed that there is currently no evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in Uganda.

In her 3rd comprehensive address to the nation on COVID-19 yesterday, the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said a total of 14,061 participants have so far been tested out of the targeted 23,414.

She says out of those tested, only four tested positive representing an overall proportion of positivity being at 3 per 10,000.

Those who tested positive include; a police officer from Masindi, another female officer from Kyotera, a truck driver from Kyotera district and a 22-year-old male in Rakai district.

Aceng says with such figures, it is evident that only communities neighbouring borders, road and law enforcement officers are at high risk of getting COVID-19.

She meanwhile says the presidential guidelines on COVID-19 have highly contributed in preventing the spread of the virus.

The survey was flagged off on April 26th to verify the presence or absence of community transmission.

Minister Aceng this survey is giving an insight into what is happening in the country in regards to the silent undetected cases.

“The survey confirms sporadic cases in Masindi, Kyotera, Rakai and Mutukula which are being handled with intensive surveillance, quarantining, isolation and testing,” said Aceng.