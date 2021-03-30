By Ritah Kemigisa

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has dismissed reports that there is an ongoing fight sparked by Constitutional Court ruling filed by the late Bob Kasango.

The ruling declared that a judge must resign if she/he is to take up an appointment in another arm of government.

Reports show that the officials at the DPP’s office are locked in a fight over who temporarily takes the reins after lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo decided to opt out of office.

However the PRO for the DPP’s office Jacquelyn Okui says it is not true that Abodo went on leave following the ruling adding that she was out of the station for two weeks to attend the 14th UN congress on crime prevention and criminal justice that was held in Japan.

Okui says Alice Komuhangi, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions was asked to stand in for her during the two weeks and for the time being after Abodo during a meeting with the top management and two other members said she was inclined to keep out of office due to the impasse arising from the Constitutional Court decision.