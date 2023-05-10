By Mike Sebalu

Government through the Ministry of Public Service says it has never received any formal notice regarding the intention of Medical Officers Special Grade (MOSG) to go on strike.

According to the Minister for Public Service, Wilson Muruli Mukasa, technically, the Ministry is not aware of the ongoing strike after MSOG’s failure to follow the legally binding procedures.

Minister Mukasa now wants MSOG to call off their strike and return to work as procedures for formal communication are being done.

The minister also wants the striking officers to put in mind the prevailing economic situation before they demand what he described as “too much” from government.

He made the revelation while addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday evening.

The SMOG kicked off their sit-down strike last evening (Tuesday, May 9) over failure by government to increase their salaries. The medics also want their name changed from MOSG to associate consultants.