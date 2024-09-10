By JANE NAFULA

Hand-held devices such as tablets and phones will not be permitted for use by learners in schools until policy guidelines are established, according to the Ministry of Education and Sports. Dr Dennis Mugimba, the ministry’s spokesperson, informed journalists at the Media Centre yesterday that the government is still finalising the development of these guidelines.

"Until the policy guidelines are in place, hand-held mobile devices such as phones and tablets are not allowed for use by learners on school premises. The Ministry is still developing standards to regulate the use of these digital tools in schools while defining the roles of schools, teachers, learners, parents, internet service providers, and digital device providers," Dr Mugimba said.