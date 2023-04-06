By Tonny Abet

The Ministry of Health has ruled out a measles outbreak after only one case of infection was detected in Kampala capital city, amid increased efforts to curb the contagious disease.

Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director Public Health at the ministry says the detection of one case does not give sufficient evidence to declare an outbreak.

He says an outbreak is announced when three cases of the disease have been reported from a single location.

The detection of measles infection in Kampala comes two days after the ministry told KFM that samples had been taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute for tests.

This followed alerts from school administrators in Kampala and Wakiso about a suspected outbreak of the disease.