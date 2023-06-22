The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has informed parliament that her ministry has no money to deploy over 1900 pre-medical interns.

She has clarified to the House that the Shs22.9 billion released by the finance ministry is not for the deployment of pre-medical interns.

She, however, says the money is to pay arrears of the 935 interns who completed internship in April this year.

Minister Aceng says they require Shs80.4 billion to deploy over 1900 interns.

She says out of the required amount, government only provided Shs8 billion and Shs2 billion for senior house officers.

“For 1901 interns, we require 80.4 billion shillings to deploy them and out of that money, the Ministry of Finance gave us 8 billion shillings for interns and 2 billion for senior house officers. So we are not able to deploy them [interns] until we are sure that the 80.4 billion will be provided,” Aceng told MPs.

Aceng thus says they are not able to deploy interns until they are sure that all the required money is provided.