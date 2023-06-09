By Elizabeth Murungi

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and her Deputy, Thomas Tayebwa who met and shook hands with President Museveni a day before he tested positive for Covid-19 will not go into self-isolation.

According to parliament spokesperson, Chris Obore, the duo posed no risk as they had tested negative for the virus ahead of the President’s State of the Nation address at Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala on Wednesday.

According to the World Health Organisation, which has since downgraded Covid-19 as no longer a public health emergency of global concern, coronavirus takes a week to a fortnight before an infected person develops symptoms.

The world health body also notes that downgrading the status of Covid-19 does not mean the disease is over and caution should remain in place where infections are ongoing.