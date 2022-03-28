By Ritah Kemigisa

Retired Supreme Court Judge Prof George Kanyeihamba who was also a chair of the Legal Committee of the Constituent Assembly that made the 1995 Constitution has dismissed as unnecessary calls to amend Article 82 of the constitution to provide for flexible timelines for the election of Speaker once the position falls vacant.

There has been a huge debate for the law to be amended following the death of speaker Oulanyah with many saying there was a lacuna in its processing.

On Friday president Museveni tasked the MPs when plenary resumes considering amending the law arguing that much as it is the law, it is not proper.

However speaking to KFM, Prof Kanyeihamba has defended the law in its current saying there was no oversight on their part adding that there are various reasons as to why they left it like that.

According to Prof Kanyeihamba, much as the law provides for the Vice president to take over from the president who is elected by the people when he/she dies, for the speaker it’s different as the position is controlled by the majority party in parliament.