By Ritah Kemigisa

Some politicians from Northern Uganda have described it as a waste of time and public resources to commemorate the Archbishop Janan Luwum day when the country is faced with several cases of human rights abuses.

The day that is marked every February 16th is dedicated to honour the life and service of the former archbishop of the Anglican church of Uganda Janan Luwum who was murdered on the orders of the then president Idi Amin in 1977 for his strong criticism against his regime.

Speaking to KFM, former Obongi county MP Kaps Fungarooo says the day has no significance since the country is grappling with a number of torture cases, killing and reports of missing persons who go unaccounted for.

Fungaroo meanwhile says the day only works for the interest of the president who is allegedly using it to cling on power.

He is now calling upon the government to use the day to solve the many problems faced by Ugandans.