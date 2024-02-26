The Leader of Opposistion in Parliament has urged government not to rush the process of rationalization of its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to avoid a boomerang effect.

Mr Joel Sssenyonyi, says since rationalization will affect service delivery and individuals in different agencies, the matter should be handled with great care.

He rather encourages government to adequately engage several stakeholders before Parliament passes the relevant Bills to avoid a repeat of mistakes made when the privatization of agencies was done in haste.

Sssenyonyi’s sentiments are shared by his predecessor Mathias Mpuuga, who warns that if government fails to pay attention to different voices about the matter, it may find it necessary to have some of these agencies reinstated by next year.