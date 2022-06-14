No new taxes will be introduced in Financial Year 2022/23, finance minister Matia Kasaija has reechoed, arguing that government will achieve revenue targets by improving the efficiency in tax collection and enhancing compliance to tax laws.
According to him, the capacity of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will be enhanced by recruiting and training staff, deploying appropriate equipment and ICT to enforce tax laws.
“I wish to report that Parliament has made amendments to the various tax laws intended to simplify the laws, clarify previously ambiguous provisions and close loopholes that may lead to revenue leakage. The amendments that have been made are in the Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax, the Stamp Duty Act and the Tax Procedures Act,” Mr Kasaija told MPs on Tuesday during national budget reading at Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala.
