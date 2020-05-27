Police says it will only start arresting people without masks in public after the government has finalized distribution of free ones.

This is after trade minister Amelia Kyambadde announced that mandatory wearing of face masks takes effect today as the gradual easing of the lockdown continues with reopening of general merchandise shops.

The police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Patrick Onyango says the officers are currently sensitizing the public about the use of masks as one of measures to curb spread of the coronavirus.

He says once the government has distributed free masks, there will be no excuse for not wearing one.

Addressing the nation a week ago President Museveni said government was to provide free reusable masks in 2 weeks’ time to all Ugandans aged six years and above as a pre-condition for lifting COVID-19 restrictions.