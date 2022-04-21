By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has assured passengers who missed flights yesterday that they will not pay more money for tickets.

The airport was temporarily shut down yesterday after a RwandAir aircraft skidded off the runway blocking traffic.

Speaking to KFM, the authority spokesperson Vianney Luggya says delayed flights will be rescheduled.

He reveals that all passengers who had checked in at the Airport by last night were booked into a nearby hotel before flights resumed later at around 2:30 am with Uganda Airlines passengers flying out first.

“When such an incident happens, it’s treated as an emergency when it happens, so the passengers who have not traveled on a specific day are rescheduled and we encourage airlines and passengers to be in touch with their operator so that in case you did not take the flight yesterday, you are rescheduled onto the next available flight so that you utilize the ticket you had paid. So no passenger will lose their ticket, it is a reschedule,” says Mr Luggya.

Luggya says the flight suspension majorly affected flights like Brussels, KLM, and Uganda Airlines however noting the passengers of the former will fly out tonight.

He adds that several flights landed at Entebbe Airport today including; Turkish Airlines, RwandAir, and Kenya Airways among others.

Luggya meanwhile says the extent of loss made by the suspension of the flights is yet to be established.