Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Wildlife Authority has no plans to vaccinate Mountain Gorillas against COVID 19

This has been revealed by the authority’s executive director Sam Mwanda during a media briefing in Kampala while announcing the one health day global celebrations to be held on Wednesday this week

Mwanda says this exercise would require a lot in terms of resources and clearance of a vaccine to be used to ensure the safety of the gorillas,

He however says in the meantime adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the Mt Gorillas are kept safe from catching the disease from visitors like increasing the distance from 7 – 10 meters between the tourists and the great apes.

Meanwhile, Mwanda has given assurance that the national parks are safe amidst growing terrorist threats and recent attacks in the country, noting that measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of the wildlife and visitors.