By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of the public seeking to receive COVID-19 jabs may have to wait a little longer, according to the ministry of health.

This comes at a time several members of the public have raised concern over absence of vaccines at the designated vaccination centres.

A visit by KFM to a number of centres including Kololo and KCCA this morning, has confirmed that indeed the vaccination exercise is not taking place.

Now speaking to KFM, the ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona has confirmed the exercise has been halted to allow stocktaking of the vaccines received earlier.

He however expresses optimism that this would be concluded before the end of this week to allow resumption of vaccination.

This comes at a time the ministry of education has urged Ugandans especially teachers and health workers to take the jabs to hasten the process of reopening schools.