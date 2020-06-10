

By Benjamin Jumbe

The UPDF has announced that there will be no vigil for the late Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga.

Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga died yesterday at Nakasero hospital where he was receiving treatment.

In an official statement released, the UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire said following a meeting with family members, it was agreed that there will be no vigil at any home for the late so as to allow social distancing.

He further said that the body of the fallen General shall leave Bombo Military Hospital on the burial day up to the burial ground where a brief burial program will be held with a sizable number of family members and military officials selected to attend to avoid crowding.

Brig Karemire further says the UPDF medical services shall ensure all preventive measures such as; hand sanitizing, social distancing and face masking are observed with the joint security forces to ensure COVID 19 prevention guidelines are followed during the burial ceremonies.