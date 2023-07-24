Police have poked holes in a travel advisory issued by the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) to its staff regarding alleged insecurity along the Entebbe Expressway and the Northern Bypass.

The advisory further indicates that several of their staff have fallen victim to violent robberies by organized criminal elements along the mentioned roads after sunset orchestrated by youth aged between 14-25 years.

Additionally, the UN strongly advised its personnel to travel with police escorts if they are to use the said highways.

In a press statement issued on Monday, July 24, 2023, police spokesperson Mr. Fred Enanga revealed that there are no violent crimes reported on the Entebbe Expressway as alleged.

“We are concerned by the travel advisory, because there are no crime reports, in support of the claims. Regarding the alleged vulnerabilities along the Entebbe Expressway of poor police response, which varies from less than 1 hour to 2 hours, uncoordinated patrols, reckless driving and over speeding especially at night, dark sections along the expressway, we would like to inform all travellers and motorists who use or intend to use the Entebbe Expressway,” Enanga said in a statement.

According to Enanga, they (police) have been registering pop-up crimes on the Northern Bypass which they have since cracked down.

“Since January 2023, we have maintained security presence, along that route. In March this year, we disrupted a sack and rock-throwing criminal gang, that was targeting motorists at night,” Enanga added.

Police have threatened to flag the advisory malicious and openly hostile communication, aimed at creating panic and fear if the UN fails to avail the Force with details of their study for follow-up and comparison.