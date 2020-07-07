

The picking of nomination forms for all those aspiring to carry the opposition Forum for Democratic Change flag in the 2021 elections ends today.

The party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says over 100 aspiring parliamentary candidates have so far picked forms.

He says that the party will be able to determine the total number of candidates who have returned the nomination forms after the district offices made their compilations.

He says that the relevant organs will this month sit to vet all aspiring candidates and senior party leaders will also be dispatched to districts to try to build consensus where they have more than one candidate before primaries are held from August 10 to 16 on posts that have more than one person.

Some of the aspirants that have returned their forms include Ingrid Turinawe, Rukungiri Municipality,Stella Nyanzi for Kampala, Harold Kaija, Kampala, Salaam Musumba (Woman MP Kamuli) and Gilbert Oulanya (Kilak South) among others.