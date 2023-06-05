The nomination of candidates in the by-election for the Bukedea district chairperson will be conducted starting today, Monday, June 5, 2023.

The district chairperson seat for Bukedea fell vacant following the death of former chairperson, Moses Olemukan on December 17, 2022.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has revealed that during this exercise, they will also nominate candidates to contest for positions of councillors in local government councils in Bukedea district where vacancies exist.

According to EC spokesperson Mr. Paul Bukenya, the nominations will be conducted at the Office of the Returning Officer in Bukedea Town Council, starting at 9am and ending at 5pm.

Aspiring candidates will be required to fulfill all the requirements for nomination for district chairperson and councillor for the respective electoral position.

So far, seven aspirants have collected forms for the nomination of district chairperson, and are expected to return them for verification during this exercise.

These include Mary Akol Mary on the National Resistance Movement – NRM ticket, Pius Edekeny an Independent, Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin an Independent, and Sam Oita Odeke on the Forum for Democratic Change – FDC party ticket.

Others are Paul Okiria on the National Unity Platform – NUP party ticket, Salim Okwii on the Uganda Peoples’ Congress – UPC and, David Stephen Omagor an Independent.

Mr Bukenya notes that “The nomination exercise will end on Tuesday 6th June 2023 nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for six (6) days, that is, from Wednesday 7th to Monday 12th June 2023,”

According to the EC, polling and counting of results for the -election will be conducted on Wednesday, June 14 2023, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.