Nomination of candidates seeking to occupy various leadership positions in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) National Executive Committee (NEC) is scheduled to kick off today Monday, September 18, 2023.

According to a press statement released by the party on Monday, the FDC electoral commission will today and tomorrow receive nomination forms for all NEC positions, apart from those vying for the management working committee positions.

Meanwhile, the return of forms for members wishing to vie for management committee positions is slated for Wednesday 20, and Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Members of the management committee include; the party president, deputy presidents, secretary general, secretary for information and publicity, and treasurer general among others.

The party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat, and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi are among the over 150 members who picked nomination forms to vie for different leadership positions in the October 6th elections.