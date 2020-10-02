The Electoral Commission has extended the deadline for nomination of candidates for local government council elections ahead of 2021 polls.

The exercise that commenced on September 21st in all the 146 districts across the country was meant to end yesterday October 1st.

However the commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya, says the exercise has been extended for more 4 days due to the high numbers of aspirants at nomination centers.

Nomination therefore continues today at district and county head offices beginning from 9:00am to 5pm until Monday 5th.