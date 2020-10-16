

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission today concludes the nomination of candidates for the 2021 Parliamentary Elections.

The Commission is conducting nomination of candidates to contest for 353 constituencies for Directly-elected Members of Parliament and 146 seats for District Woman Representative to Parliament.

The commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya says in Kampala Capital City, a total of 65 candidates were successfully nominated yesterday to contest for the 9 constituencies in the City, while 7 female candidates were nominated to contest for the Kampala Woman Representative to Parliament.

While in Wakiso District 41 candidates were successfully nominated for Directly Elected Member of Parliament and five for the seat of District Woman Member of Parliament.