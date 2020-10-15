

By Damali Mukhaye and Ivan Senabulya

At least 46 candidates have been nominated for parliamentary seats in Kampala District at the Ntinda electoral commission office.

The returning officer, Frederick Muwaya says that they expect to nominate 78 candidates during the two days of nomination.

He says they have not turned away any candidate for not having all requirements.

Some of the MPs who have been nominated include; Stellah Nyanzi for Kampala woman MP, Muhammed Nsereko for Kampala central MP, Ken Lukyamuzi for Rubaga South, Betty Kamya for Rubaga North, Allan Sewanyana for Makindye West, Muhammed Segirinya among others.

Meanwhile, parliamentary nominations in Mukono and Mityana are going on smoothly.

Incumbent Francis Zaake has been nominated for Mityana municipality seat, journalist Sula Buyondo for Mityana south and Joyce Bagala for the district woman MP.

In Mukono, state minister for water and environment Ronald Kibuule has been nominated for Mukono North.

For one to be successfully nominated, several requirements must be fulfilled.

Key among them the requirement to pay Shs3million and produce certified academic papers with a minimum qualification of a senior six certificate or its equivalent.

Independent candidates must ensure that they have been allocated symbols before leaving the nomination venue.