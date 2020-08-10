Nomination for aspiring NRM candidates for Constituency and District Women MPs, and LC V chairperson in the Eastern and Western regions continue this morning.

The party’s Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi has however asked aspiring candidates not to show up at the party EC offices with their seconders in person, but simply present documents signed by them plus copies of their National Identity Cards.

Meanwhile, campaigns for Special Interest Groups across the country close today with polls for Village Older Persons Committees set for tomorrow, 11th August.

According to the Electoral Commission, polls for Village Persons with Disability (PWD) leaders and Village Youth Committees are scheduled for 13th and 17th August respectively.