The nomination exercise of aspiring members of parliament has been pushed forward.

This has been disclosed by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga at the just concluded National prayer breakfast held at state house Entebbe.

Kadaga who said the electoral commission would officially announce the development added that the exercise which was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week will be held on 19th and 20th October.

She said this has been done to ensure that legislators whose names on the national ID differ from academic documents have time to gazzete their change of names before being nominated.

Deputy attorney general Jackson Kafuuzi had told parliament yesterday that the commission could not extend the nomination exercise, arguing that it would affect the roadmap and dates for the elections.