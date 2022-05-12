By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission is this morning set to kick off the nomination exercise for the Omoro county Parliamentary seat in Omoro District.

This follows the death of the former area representative in parliament who was also the speaker of the house Jacob Oulanyah two months ago.

Speaking to Kfm, the commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya confirmed that they expect aspirants who picked nomination forms to start returning them today with the accompanying requirements.

Among these is proof of payment of 3 M shillings nomination fee and a letter of introduction for party flag bearers among others

He further says no convoys are to be allowed at the nomination venue among other guidelines.

The two day exercise precedes campaigns set to kick off on 16th May -24th May ahead of polls set for 26th May 2022.