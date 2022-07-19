By Barbara Anyait

Nomination of candidates for the Soroti East Division by-elections closes today.

The exercise kicked off yesterday with the nomination of Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Moses Attan.

According to the Returning Officer Christine Eyu, those expected for nomination today include NRM’s Herbert Ariko, UPC’s Pascal Amuriat, DP’s Isaac Okore and Stephen Omoding, Joseph Ogita, and Herbert Omoding –all of them independents.

The Soroti City East Division parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal annulled the election of Moses Attan on 6 June 2022, on grounds of poorly demarcated boundaries, which the FDC still protests as Kangaroo judgement.

The by-election is slated for 28 July 2022.