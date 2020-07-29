

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission today commences nomination of candidates for elections of village Special Interest Groups committees.

The nomination exercise will be conducted over a period of six (6) days ending on 5th August 2020 at the respective Sub County/Town Council/Municipal Division headquarters

The commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya says the exercise starts at 9:00 am and closes at 5:00pm on each week day and no nomination fees and academic qualifications shall be required for nomination of candidates.

He appeals to all persons participating in the nomination exercise to comply with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the ministry of health measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Campaigns will be conducted from Thursday 6th to Monday 10th August and polling for the various SIGs will take place on different dates in August in all the 68,740 villages.